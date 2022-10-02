Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $7.73 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after buying an additional 3,186,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,239,000 after buying an additional 766,869 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,620,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,090,000 after buying an additional 388,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 98.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 770,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,177,000 after buying an additional 381,962 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,910. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $187.57 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

