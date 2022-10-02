Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,424,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,177 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $77,790,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,934,000 after buying an additional 492,549 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 841.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 478,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,582,000 after buying an additional 427,451 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.52. 1,347,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,059. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.51. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $128.44 and a 52 week high of $160.38.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

