Gemmer Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,302 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 79,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMQQ traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.65. 233,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,258. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.87. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $55.03.

