Game.com Tops One Day Trading Volume of $39,839.00 (GTC)

Game.com (GTC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Game.com has a total market capitalization of $641,425.77 and approximately $39,839.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Game.com has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Game.com coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Game.com alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005227 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,139.00 or 0.99993809 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007133 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00064417 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010449 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00064161 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00081856 BTC.

Game.com Profile

Game.com (CRYPTO:GTC) is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. The official website for Game.com is game.com. The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert.

Buying and Selling Game.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gitcoin describes itself as a community of builders, creators and protocols that have come together in order to develop the future of the open internet. Gitcoin creates a community that supports new infrastructure for Web3 — includingn tools, technologies and networks — to foster development in the open-source sphere. GTC is Gitcoin’s governance token, launched in late May 2021. The token is needed for the creation and funding of the DAO that will govern Gitcoin. Discord | Facebook “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Game.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Game.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Game.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Game.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.