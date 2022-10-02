Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,793 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 457.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 32,891 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,737,000 after purchasing an additional 158,106 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 621.6% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 41,837 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.14. 8,333,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,073,393. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.20. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.99 and a 12-month high of $55.07.

