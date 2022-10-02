Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Trims Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FENY. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 14,778 shares in the last quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,762,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 50,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FENY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.86. 850,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,883. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.25. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.