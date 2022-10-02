Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Purchases 3,933 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 99.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 80.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 950.0% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $88,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FREL traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.92. The company had a trading volume of 578,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,640. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.07. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $34.94.

