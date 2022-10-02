Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Increases Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $10,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,453 shares of company stock valued at $11,917,374. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Price Performance

AutoZone stock traded down $17.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,141.93. 171,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,010. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,178.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,107.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,634.34 and a 1 year high of $2,362.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $35.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 123.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,364.53.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Recommended Stories

