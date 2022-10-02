Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $803,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.40. The company had a trading volume of 526,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,524. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

