Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $6.21 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,777 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock traded down $3.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.40. 2,543,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588,099. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The stock has a market cap of $120.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Insider Activity

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.64.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

