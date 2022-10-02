Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $19.17 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VEA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.36. The company had a trading volume of 28,723,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,991,707. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.97 and a 1-year high of $53.04.

