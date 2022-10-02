Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $17.92 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 8,579 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises about 1.8% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $17,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,828,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,699 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,470,671 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,566,595,000 after purchasing an additional 398,230 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,098,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,761 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $952,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,347,190 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $658,614,000 after purchasing an additional 662,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

CTSH traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.44. 3,851,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078,508. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $57.42 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.66.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

