Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $13.16 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,138,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,778,000 after acquiring an additional 175,479 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after acquiring an additional 388,810 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,324,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,707,000 after acquiring an additional 41,700 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $121,889,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 908,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,698,000 after purchasing an additional 15,042 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $92.81. The company had a trading volume of 376,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,915. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.39 and its 200-day moving average is $109.96. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $91.14 and a 52 week high of $140.41.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

