Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,196 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.84.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total value of $342,493.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,945,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $110,101.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,918,381.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total transaction of $342,493.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,945,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,587,336. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded down $2.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,575,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,824,976. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $143.75 and a one year high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $143.84 billion, a PE ratio of 266.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.41.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

