Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Acquires 2,907 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 176,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics accounts for about 2.4% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $23,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 384,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,466,000 after purchasing an additional 197,774 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 75,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after acquiring an additional 21,519 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,923,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $272,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 1.5 %

DGX traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.69. 1,129,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,940. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.66 and a 200 day moving average of $134.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

