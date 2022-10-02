G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.60-$3.70 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

GIII opened at $14.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $33.40. The firm has a market cap of $709.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.42.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.53 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.26%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIII. UBS Group cut their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley dropped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered G-III Apparel Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIII. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth $203,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth $277,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.