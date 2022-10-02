FY2023 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2024 earnings at $5.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$90.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NGT opened at C$57.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$46.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15. Newmont has a 1-year low of C$53.19 and a 1-year high of C$108.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$57.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$77.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.58.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.99 billion.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.708 dividend. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 241.46%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

