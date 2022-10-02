Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Short Interest Update

Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 432,200 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the August 31st total of 509,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,080.5 days.

Shares of FRNWF remained flat at $14.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average is $23.94. Future has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $51.21.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRNWF. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Future from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 3,253 ($39.31) to GBX 2,852 ($34.46) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Future from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

