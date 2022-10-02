FUNToken (FUN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.52 Million

FUNToken (FUN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 1st. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One FUNToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $80.27 million and $4.52 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FUNToken Profile

FUN is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 coins and its circulating supply is 10,962,808,529 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

