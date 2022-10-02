FTX Token (FTT) 1-Day Volume Tops $72.00 Million

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $7.46 billion and $72.00 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $24.12 or 0.00125590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010793 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069917 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10688622 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token launched on April 21st, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 309,332,020 coins. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FTX Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

