FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Short Interest Up 26.2% in September

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the August 31st total of 2,440,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment House LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 60,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC now owns 14,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

FSK traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.95. 1,777,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.14. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.79 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.81%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

