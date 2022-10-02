Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,120,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the August 31st total of 7,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontdoor

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Frontdoor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 65,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Frontdoor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Frontdoor by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTDR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Frontdoor Price Performance

FTDR stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.39. 976,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,048. Frontdoor has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.55 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,072.00% and a net margin of 7.16%. Frontdoor’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Frontdoor will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

