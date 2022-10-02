Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Short Interest Update

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 718,900 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the August 31st total of 519,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 85.6 days.

Fresnillo Stock Performance

FNLPF opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.10. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $13.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Fresnillo to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 780 ($9.42) to GBX 750 ($9.06) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresnillo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $941.67.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

