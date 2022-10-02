Freedom Day Solutions LLC Takes $1.44 Million Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,065 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in NetApp in the first quarter worth about $2,039,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in NetApp by 2,180.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,094,000 after purchasing an additional 250,458 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in NetApp by 12.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 65.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,863 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,767 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 23.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 95,285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 18,303 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $147,432.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,348,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,250 shares of company stock worth $1,552,943 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp Price Performance

NTAP stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.85. 1,987,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,072. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.03. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $61.26 and a one year high of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered NetApp to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. OTR Global raised NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.22.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

