Freedom Day Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth approximately $842,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 24.8% during the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DPZ. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $435.00 target price on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $334.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza to $425.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $429.32.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ stock opened at $310.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $372.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.44. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $310.07 and a 1 year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,744. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

