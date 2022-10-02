Freedom Day Solutions LLC Purchases 778 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,512,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,908,095,000 after purchasing an additional 80,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 966,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $408,571,000 after acquiring an additional 123,545 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Pool by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 538,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,512,000 after acquiring an additional 83,986 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Pool by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 515,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,825,000 after acquiring an additional 215,758 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded up $2.43 on Friday, reaching $318.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,256. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $308.74 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $431.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Pool to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.80.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

