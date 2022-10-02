Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in TC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 57.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

TC Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:TRP traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.29. 1,898,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,177. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.73.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 14.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.699 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.07%.

TC Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.