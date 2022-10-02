Freedom Day Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lowered its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWR. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 103.4% in the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 295,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,261,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 463.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 104,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,278,000 after buying an additional 85,713 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,048,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,326,000 after buying an additional 76,476 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the first quarter worth $6,355,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,643,000 after buying an additional 63,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American States Water

In related news, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $1,218,954.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $21,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $35,564.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,599.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $1,218,954.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American States Water Stock Performance

AWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American States Water from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:AWR traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.30. American States Water has a twelve month low of $71.22 and a twelve month high of $103.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.65 and a 200 day moving average of $83.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $122.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.30%.

American States Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

