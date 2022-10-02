Franklin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $5.54 Million (FLY)

Franklin (FLY) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Franklin has a total market cap of $5.54 million and $2.12 million worth of Franklin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Franklin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Franklin has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009175 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010778 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Franklin Coin Profile

Franklin launched on January 13th, 2021. Franklin’s total supply is 1,675,697,249 coins. Franklin’s official Twitter account is @FrankLinYield and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Franklin is tokenfly.co.

Franklin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FLy token was designed to provide customers with an opportunity of getting discounts and additional benefits from VRM and the eco-system of VRM. The token should support a company's development via building a strong society of institutional and retail partners around the company.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Franklin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Franklin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Franklin using one of the exchanges listed above.

