Foxy Equilibrium (Foxy) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $4,156.28

Foxy Equilibrium (Foxy) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Foxy Equilibrium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Foxy Equilibrium has a market cap of $4,156.28 and approximately $31,532.00 worth of Foxy Equilibrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Foxy Equilibrium has traded up 23.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009179 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000923 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010797 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Foxy Equilibrium Coin Profile
Foxy Equilibrium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Foxy Equilibrium Coin Trading
