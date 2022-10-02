Fox Finance (FOXF) Hits One Day Volume of $113,033.00

Fox Finance (FOXF) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. In the last seven days, Fox Finance has traded down 53.5% against the US dollar. One Fox Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Fox Finance has a total market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $113,033.00 worth of Fox Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fox Finance alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069551 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10632722 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Fox Finance Profile

Fox Finance’s launch date was March 17th, 2021. Fox Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Fox Finance is https://reddit.com/r/foxfinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fox Finance’s official Twitter account is @foxfinancebsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fox Finance’s official website is foxfinance.io.

Fox Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FOX is an auto-staking token designed to grant rewards to its holders. 6% of each tx goes to liquidity with a rolling 4-year lock, and another 6% goes to each holder by stake (burn wallet). Fox aims to create a community of awareness focused on wildlife conservation through its advocacy platform. Telegram | Discord | Reddit Whitepaper The official Fox Finance ticker is “FOX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “FOXF” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fox Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fox Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fox Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fox Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fox Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.