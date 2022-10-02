FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 707 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 655,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,520,000 after acquiring an additional 69,619 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 67,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 51,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after buying an additional 38,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.23.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $106.85 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.53 and a 200 day moving average of $112.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.68.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

