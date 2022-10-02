FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,586 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $20,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $78.43 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $123.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.66.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

