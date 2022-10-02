FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,244 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $15,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,132,000 after buying an additional 141,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $135.99 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $135.72 and a 12 month high of $171.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.37.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

