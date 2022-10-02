FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,619,178,000 after purchasing an additional 57,897 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,648 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,967,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,517,913,000 after purchasing an additional 50,323 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,989,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $913,610,000 after purchasing an additional 125,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,127,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,646,000 after purchasing an additional 32,005 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

IWF opened at $210.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.64. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

