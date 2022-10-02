FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 10,768 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $11,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 123,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY opened at $111.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.18. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $111.34 and a 52-week high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

