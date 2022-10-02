FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $9,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 549.2% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 33,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 13,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 103,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $758.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.17, for a total transaction of $3,586,358.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,654,667.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,444 shares of company stock worth $37,192,687 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $703.35 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $750.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $708.94 and a 200 day moving average of $673.97. The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

