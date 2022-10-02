FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $87.51 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,603,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,144 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.5% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $87,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $48.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $77.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.40.

