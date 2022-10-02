FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $4,691,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7,300.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 66,869 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 25,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 92,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,389,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IBM opened at $118.81 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

