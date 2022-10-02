FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 321,741 Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 321,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,239,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,364,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,719,000 after buying an additional 1,300,428 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,840,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,124,000. REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,875,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 114,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 70,518 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of DUHP opened at $21.34 on Friday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $26.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.19.

