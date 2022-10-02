FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 106,396 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 106,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.97% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJUN opened at $28.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average of $30.45. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $32.38.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.