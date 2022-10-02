Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Short Interest Update

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the August 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fortum Oyj Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of FOJCY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,828. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93. Fortum Oyj has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOJCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Danske raised Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fortum Oyj from €21.00 ($21.43) to €16.20 ($16.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, AlphaValue cut Fortum Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

