Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

FTNT has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fortinet to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.96.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $49.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.07.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $1,258,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Fortinet by 403.9% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 112,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 89,820 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $79,750,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $1,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.