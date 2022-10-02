Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Forbion European Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRBN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.10. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,405. Forbion European Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00.

Get Forbion European Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forbion European Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,490,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $997,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,995,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $654,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Forbion European Acquisition Company Profile

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forbion European Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forbion European Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.