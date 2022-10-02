Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the August 31st total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 79.5 days.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Flow Traders from €24.00 ($24.49) to €19.75 ($20.15) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLTDF remained flat at $18.60 during midday trading on Friday. Flow Traders has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.37.

Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company uses its proprietary technology platform to quote bid and ask prices in thousands of exchange traded products (ETP), bonds, cryptocurrency, foreign exchange, and other products on trading venues.

