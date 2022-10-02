First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Short Interest Update

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Stock Performance
Shares of RFDI stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.18. 54,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,478. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.39. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $74.39.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.867 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF
