First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Short Interest Update

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RFDI stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.18. 54,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,478. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.39. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $74.39.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.867 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 157,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,418,000 after buying an additional 63,471 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 40,901 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 30,409 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period.

