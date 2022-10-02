First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Short Interest Update

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the August 31st total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.67. The company had a trading volume of 21,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,610. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $21.55.
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund
