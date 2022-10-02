First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Short Interest Update

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the August 31st total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.67. The company had a trading volume of 21,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,610. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $21.55.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $485,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $7,768,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $42,873,000.

