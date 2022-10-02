First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the August 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:FGM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.32. 54 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,159. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average is $37.27. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $56.92.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Treasure Coast Financial Planning raised its position in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 52,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period.

