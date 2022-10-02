First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the August 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.
NASDAQ:FGM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.32. 54 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,159. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average is $37.27. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $56.92.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.
