First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE FIF opened at $13.33 on Friday. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $16.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
