First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIF opened at $13.33 on Friday. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $16.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 14,971 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 45,665 shares during the period.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

