First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of FDEU opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.45. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $14.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 44.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 11.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 6.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

